China Rapid Finance may bring back stock buybacks

China Rapid Finance (NYSE:XRF) gains 2.7 % after announcing it may reinstate its stock buyback program after cost-cutting measures boosted its cash flow.

Earlier, XRF shares surged as much as 14%.

Cash and cash equivalents balance as of Sept. 30, 2019 were $15.5M, up from $12.5M at June 30, 2019.

For the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2019, net revenue fell to $23.5M from $48.2M in the year-ago period, reflecting the XRF exiting its legacy marketplace lending, as required by a change in China's regulatory policy.

Total operating expenses for the first three quarters of the fiscal year fell to $46.1M from $100.7M a year earlier.

Nine-month net loss of $22.8M, or 34 cents per share, narrowed from $51.8M, or 79 cents per share, a year ago.

