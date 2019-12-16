Vining Sparks downgrades bank sector

Vining Sparks analyst Marty Mosby downgrades a raft of bank stocks, cutting JPMorgan Chase (JPM +1.2%) and Bank of America (BAC +1.7%) to Market Underperform from Market Perform.
Cuts Wells Fargo (WFC +1.3%)to Market Perform from Market Outperform and Citigroup (C +1.2%) to Market Outperform from Strong Buy.
Other banks cut to Market Outperform from Strong Buy: Zions Bancorporation (ZION +1.6%), Comerica (CMA +1.4%), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB +0.6%), M&T Bank (MTB +0.9%), State Street (STT +1.2%)
Cut to Market Perform from Market Outperform: Bank of New York Mellon (BK +1.1%), Northern Trust (NTRS +0.8%), KeyCorp (KEY +0.7%), Huntington Bancshares (HBAN +0.6%), PNC Financial (PNC +0.5%).
