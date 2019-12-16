Vining Sparks downgrades bank sector

Vining Sparks analyst Marty Mosby downgrades a raft of bank stocks, cutting JPMorgan Chase (JPM +1.2% ) and Bank of America (BAC +1.7% ) to Market Underperform from Market Perform.

Cuts Wells Fargo (WFC +1.3% )to Market Perform from Market Outperform and Citigroup (C +1.2% ) to Market Outperform from Strong Buy.

Other banks cut to Market Outperform from Strong Buy: Zions Bancorporation (ZION +1.6% ), Comerica (CMA +1.4% ), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB +0.6% ), M&T Bank (MTB +0.9% ), State Street (STT +1.2% )