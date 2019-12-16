Apple gains as Cleveland sees iPhone, wearables strength

Cleveland Research says its checks show strong demand for Apple's (AAPL +1.9% ) iPhones and wearables.

Analyst Ben Bollin: "We have increased our revenue assumptions to reflect stronger momentum in iPhone, services, and other products and we continue to see potential for additional upside."

The supply chain reports that strong sales momentum continued into the holiday season. The mix of iPhones for newer products sustained at a higher mix, which has Cleveland "feeling better" about FY20 ASPs.

The firm has a Buy rating on Apple and expects shares to grow 15% by the end of FY21.