Credit application rate rose, rejection rates fell in 2019, New York Fed says

A higher percentage of U.S. households applied for credit in 2019 than in 2018 and the percentage of those rejected declined, according the the New York Fed's Survey of Consumer Expectations Credit Access Survey.

That pattern was driven, in part, by mortgage loan activity.

For the year ahead, households expect to be more likely to apply for and receive credit.

Reported application rates for any kind of credit were 45.8% in 2019 vs. 45.5% in 2018, with the increase driven by respondents with credit scores below 680 and responsdents between the ages of 40 and 60.

Reported rejection rates decreased to 17.6% from 19.9%.

Application rates for auto loans declined by 2.9 percentage points to 12.6%.

Mortgage loan application rates rose to an average of 7.9% from an average of 7.1% in 2018, driven by respondents with credit scores higher than 680.

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, VFH