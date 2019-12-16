Kilroy Realty buys 1.37-acre site in Seattle CBD for $133M

Dec. 16, 2019 12:23 PM ETKilroy Realty Corporation (KRC)KRCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Kilroy Realty (KRC +0.2%) acquires a 1.37-acre five-parcel land site in Seattle's central business district for $133M and hopes to develop a mixed-use project consisting of 900K square feet of office space and ~25K square feet of street-level food and beverage retail.
  • The proposed project includes the full restoration of the Lloyd Building, which is currently about 75% leased under numerous short-term leases.
  • The site also includes a 31K-square-foot building fully leased to Bank of America.
  • In-place zoning on the 1825 7th Avenue parcel allows for ~575K square feet of residential development, for which the company is evaluating options. 
  • Separately, in San Diego, Kilroy signs a long-term lease with an unnamed major tech company for all of its 9455 Towne Centre Drive project in the University Towne Centre submarket.
