CURO acquires Ad Astra Recovery Services

CURO (CURO +4.6% ) announced the acquisition of Ad Astra Recovery Services, Inc. (“Ad Astra”). Ad Astra provides third-party account servicing and recovery for CURO’s owned and managed loans that are in later-stage delinquency.

CURO entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement to acquire Ad Astra for a base purchase price of $15.8M, subject to customary adjustments for net-working capital, cash and debt.

CURO expects the acquisition to be accretive to 2020 pre-tax earnings by ~$5M to $6M, or $.08 to $.10 of net income per fully-diluted share.