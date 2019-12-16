Tesla rallies off praise from noted bear

Tesla (TSLA +6.4% ) is riding higher after Credit Suisse issues some positive comments on the EV automaker even as it keeps an Underperform rating in place.

"We believe Tesla is leading in the areas that will likely define the future of carmaking – software and electrification," notes analyst Dan Levy.

Looking ahead, the firm believes Tesla's upcoming Powertrain Investor Day event in 2020 could shed light on Tesla's plans to scale production/capacity expansion, battery cost, chemistry, module and pack architecture, battery safety and durability, sourcing plans/collaboration by region and the role of the Maxwell acquisition.

Credit Suisse keeps a price target of $200 on Tesla, but lifts its "blue sky scenario" price target to $400 from $365.