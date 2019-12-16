Uber Eats India sale 'inevitable' - Raymond James

Uber (UBER +5.5% ) shares continue to gain on reports the company will unload its Uber Eats India business to Zomato.

Raymond James analyst Justin Patterson says the sale appears inevitable given the service's third-place ranking in the region, which would take significant time and investment to improve.

Patterson says the sale to Zomato offers several benefits, including receiving a stake in the market leader, but also highlights that Uber didn't win the market, raising questions about the network strength and platform advantages.