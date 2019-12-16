Southern Co. rises 1.5% as BofA sees 'constructive outcome' of rate case

Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) advances 1.5% after Bank of America analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith continues to expect an "overall constructive outcome" from the Georgia Power rate case tomorrow.

Boosts price target to $65 from $62; maintains neutral recommendation.

Guggenheim said in an earlier note that Georgia Power seeks to boost its annual rates through 2022.

Quant rating on Southern is Neutral, the same as SA Authors' average rating.

In the past six months, SO has climbed 10%, outpacing the utilities sector median performance of 3.8% during the same period.