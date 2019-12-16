Late-stage study commences for Kamada AATD therapy

Enrollment is underway in a European Phase 3 clinical trial, InnovAATe, evaluating Kamada Ltd.'s (KMDA -5.2% ) inhaled Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) therapy for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

The primary endpoint is the change from baseline in lung function as measured by FEV1 (the maximum amount of air that can be forcefully breathed out in one second).

Investors appear to be reacting to its disclosure that, based on FDA feedback regarding anti-drug antibodies (ADA) to inhaled AAT, it will conduct a concurrent 30-subject sub-study in North America to assess the effect on ADA on AAT levels in plasma with inhaled AAT and IV AAT treatments.

The company is also anticipating FDA feedback related to a human factors study, completed last quarter, to support the combination of inhaled AAT and the eFlow nebulizer from PARI Pharma GmbH.