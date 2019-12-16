JPMorgan hikes targets on Macau names

JPMorgan is constructive on the Macau sector ahead of a visit by President Xi Jingping to the region this week.
Analyst Joseph Greff thinks supportive policy announcements by Jinping and the finalization of Phase 1 U.S-China trade deal terms set up casino stocks for gains.
JP price target changes: Las Vegas Sands (LVS +0.1%) to $70 from $60 vs. the sell-side average PT of $70.17, MGM Resorts (MGM +0.4%) to $39 from $38 vs. the sell-side average PT of $35.10, Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO +0.2%) to $41 from $27 vs. the sell-side average PT of $29.99 and Wynn Resorts (WYNN +0.8%) to $153 from $143 vs. the sell-side average PT of $135.33.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on LVS