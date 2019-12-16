KBW sees market-cap bars rising for inclusion in Russell 1000, 2000

KBW analyst Melissa Roberts updates her expectations for Russell Index's annual reconstitution in May 2020.
Now sees market cap cut-off for the Russell 2000 at $121M, up from $119M in her Nov. 11, 2019 note, and for the Russell 1000 at $3.69B vs. prior estimate of $3.63B.
Sees Apollo Global Management (APO +5.1%) added to Russell 1000 and expects Essent Group (ESNT +1.3%), First Industrial Realty Trust (FR -0.5%), and Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR -0.1%) to migrate to Russell 1000 from Russell 2000.
Sees Colony Capital (CLNY -1.8%) and Taubman Centers (TCO -0.3%) dropping to the Russell 2000 from the Russell 1000.
First Financial Bankshares (FFIN +2.8%) and United Bankshares (UBSI +1.4%) are completing acquisitions, which should make them eligible for Russell 1000 inclusion if the deals close by the rank date.
Carlyle Group (CG +2%) will likely be eligible for the Russell 1000 after its C-corp conversion in January 2020.
