KBW sees market-cap bars rising for inclusion in Russell 1000, 2000

KBW analyst Melissa Roberts updates her expectations for Russell Index's annual reconstitution in May 2020.

Now sees market cap cut-off for the Russell 2000 at $121M, up from $119M in her Nov. 11, 2019 note, and for the Russell 1000 at $3.69B vs. prior estimate of $3.63B.

Sees Apollo Global Management (APO +5.1% ) added to Russell 1000 and expects Essent Group (ESNT +1.3% ), First Industrial Realty Trust (FR -0.5% ), and Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR -0.1% ) to migrate to Russell 1000 from Russell 2000.

Sees Colony Capital (CLNY -1.8% ) and Taubman Centers (TCO -0.3% ) dropping to the Russell 2000 from the Russell 1000.

First Financial Bankshares (FFIN +2.8% ) and United Bankshares (UBSI +1.4% ) are completing acquisitions, which should make them eligible for Russell 1000 inclusion if the deals close by the rank date.