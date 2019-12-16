Zynerba up 21% on renewed optimism with Zygel

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE +21% ) jumps on more than 50% higher volume in reaction to positive comments from Canaccord Genuity related to Zygel (transdermal cannabidiol gel) for the potential treatment of developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, a group of rare pediatric epilepsy syndromes including Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut.

Analyst Sumant Kulkarni liked what he heard at an investor conference featuring the principal investigator in the Phase 2 BELIEVE-1 study who said Zygel was actually well-tolerated over the six-month treatment period and the reported adverse events were not unusual for that particular patient population.

Shares sold off three months ago after the company reported results from the trial that included a high rate (96%) of treatment-emergent adverse events. Shares were down over 50% since then before today's action.

The company plans to meet with the FDA in H1 2020 to discuss the results from BELIEVE-1 aimed at informing a Phase 3 trial.