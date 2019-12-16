SiTime +5% on wave of bull starts

Analysts come emerge on SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) in the first actions since the company's IPO last month.

Barclays (Overweight, $25 target) thinks SiTime has "succeeded where others have failed" in moving away from incumbent quartz crystal-based timing solutions, giving SITM a competitive advantage.

Raymond James (Outperform, $24) notes the coming demand from the 5G infrastructure market, "creating an opportunity for SITM to displace legacy crystal suppliers."

Roth (Buy, $25) cites SITM's competitive advantage and valuation, which offers a significant discount to its peers.

SITM shares are up 4.9% to $20.60.

The company has a Very Bullish average Sell Side rating.