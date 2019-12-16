Morgan Stanley lifts Visa, Mastercard price targets

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette raises price targets and earnings estimates for Visa (V +0.6%) and Mastercard (MA +0.6%) as "incremental data points indicate strong holiday spend trends."
Boosts Visa price target to $220 from $207 and Mastercard's to $338 from $317.
Commentary from Visa issuers JPMorgan, BofA, and Wells Fargo indicate double-digit credit card spending so far this holiday season, Faucette writes.
Meanwhile, Mastercard issuer Citi reported 17% volume growth in its branded cards business from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.
Quant rating for Visa is Neutral, the same as Mastercard's.
