Morgan Stanley lifts Visa, Mastercard price targets

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette raises price targets and earnings estimates for Visa (V +0.6% ) and Mastercard (MA +0.6% ) as "incremental data points indicate strong holiday spend trends."

Boosts Visa price target to $220 from $207 and Mastercard's to $338 from $317.

Commentary from Visa issuers JPMorgan, BofA, and Wells Fargo indicate double-digit credit card spending so far this holiday season, Faucette writes.

Meanwhile, Mastercard issuer Citi reported 17% volume growth in its branded cards business from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

Quant rating for Visa is Neutral, the same as Mastercard's.