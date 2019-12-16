EVI Industries to acquire Laundry Systems of Tennessee and Affiliates

EVI Industries (EVI +4% ) announced a definitive merger agreement to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Sevierville, Tennessee based Laundry Systems of Tennessee and affiliates. Consideration included a combination of cash and EVI common stock.

Laundry Systems of Tennessee, a distributor of commercial, industrial, and vended laundry products and a provider of related installation and maintenance services to the new and replacement markets of the commercial laundry industry. The acquisition expands EVI’s sales and service presence in the Southeast U.S.

Deal terms were not disclosed.