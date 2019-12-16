Meet Group could see $8/share in a sale - Roth

Roth analyst Darren Aftahi says Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) could be valued at $7-8 per share in a potential sale based on its peer group valuation.
Aftahi thinks NuCom's "interest likely revolves around implementing live streaming across its dating apps" and potential synergies with European audiences.
Roth maintains a Buy rating and $6.50 price target on MEET. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.
MEET shares are up 5.6% to $5.34.
Related: Earlier today, Reuters reported that Prosieben's NuCom had signaled an interest in acquiring Meet, but the talks are still in early stages.
