Pembina Pipeline completes transaction, provides 2020 guidance and business update

Pembina Pipeline (PBA +2% ) closes its previously announced acquisition of Kinder Morgan Canada (OTCPK:KMLGF) and the U.S. portion of the Cochin Pipeline.

The Company forecasts 2020 annual adjusted EBITDA of $3.25B - $3.55B, reflecting the Kinder Morgan Transaction, the $440M of new projects recently placed into service including Duvernay II, Wapiti Condensate Lateral, and NEBC Montney Infrastructure; additionally, Pembina expects to place into service an additional $1.1B of projects during 2020.

As previously announced, KMI intends to use the proceeds from the Pembina transactions to pay down debt, creating ~$1.2B of balance sheet/borrowing flexibility in 2020 (relative to KMI's long-term leverage target of 4.5x Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA)