  • Europe's top court will decide on December 19 whether Airbnb (AIRB) is an online booking service or a real estate agent.
  • The ball rolled into the Court of Justice of the European Union's court after a Paris prosecutor charged Airbnb with violating the country's Hoguet Law, which regulates the behavior of property agents.
  • In April, a CJEU court adviser said in a non-binding opinion that Airbnb should be treated as a digital services provider. Judges typically follow the advice.
  • In 2017, judges ruled that Uber should be classified as a transport service and not a digital app, which means an Airbnb loss is still possible.
  • Related: The CJEU ruling against Airbnb could impact its recently announced deal with the Olympics, which will be hosted in Paris in 2024.
