EU court ruling on Airbnb status this week
Dec. 16, 2019 2:58 PM ETAirbnb, Inc. (ABNB)ABNBBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Europe's top court will decide on December 19 whether Airbnb (AIRB) is an online booking service or a real estate agent.
- The ball rolled into the Court of Justice of the European Union's court after a Paris prosecutor charged Airbnb with violating the country's Hoguet Law, which regulates the behavior of property agents.
- In April, a CJEU court adviser said in a non-binding opinion that Airbnb should be treated as a digital services provider. Judges typically follow the advice.
- In 2017, judges ruled that Uber should be classified as a transport service and not a digital app, which means an Airbnb loss is still possible.
- Related: The CJEU ruling against Airbnb could impact its recently announced deal with the Olympics, which will be hosted in Paris in 2024.