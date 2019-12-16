FedEx lower after Amazon bans certain deliveries

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) turns lower after Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) points to a decline in the shipper's performance heading just ahead of the final holiday push.

Amazon has reportedly steered third-party sellers from using FedEx's ground delivery network due to the issues, although they can still use FedEx's Express service or FedEx Ground for non-Prime shipments.

It's unclear how long the FedEx ground delivery ban will be in place for Amazon merchants.