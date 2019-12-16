Ex-Goldman banker Leissner barred by SEC over 1MDB scandal

Former Goldman Sachs (GS +1.6% ) executive Tim Leissner, who was involved with Malaysia's 1MDB scandal, will be barred from securities industry for life, under a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to the SEC order, Leissner, while he was a managing director at Goldman, used a third party intermediary to bribe high-ranking government officials and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Leissner personally received more than $43M in illicit payments for his role in the bribe scheme, the SEC order says.

The order requires Leissner to pay disgorgement of $43.7M, which will be offset by amounts paid as part of a forfeiture order to resolve a previously instituted parallel criminal action by the Department of Justice.

The SEC says the bribes enabled Goldman to obtain lucrative business from 1MDB, the Malaysian government-owned investment fund, including underwriting $6.5B in bond offerings.

