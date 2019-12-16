185 IPOs raised $34.3B on Nasdaq in 2019

The Nasdaq (NDAQ +0.6% ) Stock Market was the venue for 185 initial public offerings that raised a total of $34.3B in 2019.

In addition, 15 companies switched their corporate listings to Nasdaq from the NYSE and IEX.

Eight companies issued 11 new bonds and transferred 37 existing bonds from NYSE.

Among this year's IPOs on Nasdaq were: Lyft, which raised $2.34B, XP ($1.96B), Peloton Interactive ($1.16B), and Change Healthcare ($751M).

Compares with 185 IPOs that raised $27.7B on Nasdaq in 2018.