Stocks close at record highs as tariff hike averted

All three major U.S. stock averages, rising for four straight sessions, hit record closing highs, after U.S. and China's Phase One trade agreement averted a tariff hike scheduled for Dec. 15.

Also helping out, builder confidence increased to a 20-year high, according to the December NAHB Housing Market Index.

The Nasdaq jumped 0.9% , the S&P 500 gained 0.7% , and the Dow increased 0.4% .

Looking at S&P 500 industry sectors, energy ( +1.4% ), utilities ( +1.2% ) and health care ( +1.1% ) led the gains, while industrials (flat), financials ( +0.4% ) and consumer staples ( +0.4% ) lagged the broader market.

The 10-year Treasury sagged, pushing yield up 5 basis points to 1.88%.

Crude oil rose 0.3% to $60.24 per barrel.