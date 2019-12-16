Del Taco pushes forward with refranchising strategy

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) announces the refranchising of all ten company-operated restaurants in the San Diego market to incoming franchisee SoCal Food Group.

SoCal Food Group also committed to develop up to 21 additional Del Taco restaurants over the next seven years, primarily in the San Diego market.

Del Taco has been executing a general portfolio optimization strategy aimed at stimulating new franchise restaurant growth and to drive operational and financial benefits. The company has now completed the refranchising of its San Diego and Reno, Nevada markets during FQ4.

Source: Press Release