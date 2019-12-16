Alcoa to close its Point Comfort alumina refinery

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) to permanently close its Point Comfort alumina refinery in Texas; its 2.3M metric tons of annual alumina capacity has been fully curtailed since June of 2016.

In October, Alcoa commenced a review of its global production capacities to drive lower costs and sustainable profitability; the review includes 4M metric tons of alumina capacity, ~27% of the Company’s total global refining capacity.

AA will record restructuring charges of $175M in Q4.

Beginning in 2020, the closure is expected to result in annual net income improvement of ~$15M and cash savings of ~$10M (Alcoa’s share).