Panic in the coffee markets

Coffee futures soared 7% today to $1.3895 per pound to mark the biggest rally in the commodity since 2015.

An off-cycle crop year for Brazil combined with strong global demand sent prices soaring amid what one trader called "panic" in the market. Robusta and Arabica coffee future prices rose.

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO) rose 8.60% on the day and is 21% higher YTD.

Related stocks: Coffee Holdings (NASDAQ:JVA), Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN), J.M Smucker (NYSE:SJM), Tata Global Beverages (OTC:TTAEY), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Costa Coffee (NYSE:KO), Tim Hortons (NYSE:QSR), Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP), Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC).