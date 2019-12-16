Boeing will suspend 737 MAX output in January - WSJ (updated)

Boeing (NYSE:BA) will temporarily stop production of its 737 MAX jetliner in January, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing a person briefed on the matter.

The move ramps up the crisis Boeing faces and could lead to job cuts and furloughs across the global aerospace industry.

Update at 4:48 PM ET: CNBC reports that the planemaker has no plans to furlough or lay off the ~12,000 workers on the 737 MAX production line.

The aerospace giant has continued to build about 40 planes/month at its plant near Seattle since the MAX was grounding in March, after a second fatal crash of the aircraft in five months, leaving about 400 MAX jets in backlog.

Government officials and airlines don't expect approval for the MAX to return to service until February at the earliest.

Boeing sank 4.3% in trading on Monday.

