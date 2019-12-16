Judge won't order Uber driver reclassification

Uber (NYSE:UBER) gains after a district judge in California refuses to issue an order that the company reclassifies its drivers as employees.

The judge says the action is premature since arbitration agreements signed by drivers would likely diminish the number who could benefit from employee rights.

The court didn't completely throw out the case. The driver who filed the original complaint has the right to refile with his "plausible claim" that Uber didn't reimburse his business expenses.

Source: Bloomberg.