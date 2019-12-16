Medley Capital Q4 adjusted NII per share breaks even

Medley Capital (NYSEARCA:MCC) reports fiscal Q4 net investment loss of 15 cents per share vs. net investment income of 1 cent per share in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 adjusted net investment income for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2019 was nil, excluding merger-related and other one-time expenses.

Net asset value per share of $3.97 includes a reduction of 15 cents per share from merger-related and other one-time expenses; NAV per share was $5.90 at Sept. 30, 2018.

No dividend declared this quarter.

Medley Capital originated $7.3M of investments and had $65.0M of repayments and sales, resulting in net repayments and sales of $57.7M during the quarter.

