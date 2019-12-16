Boeing confirms 737 MAX production halt in January

Boeing (NYSE:BA) confirms plans to temporarily suspend production of its 737 MAX jetliner in January.

Since the grounding of the aircraft in March, following the second fatal crash of a 737 MAX in five months, Boeing continued to build new airplanes and now has ~400 of them in storage.

The aircraft maker doesn't expect to lay off any workers on its 737 MAX production line at this time; affected employees will continue 737-related work or be temporarily assigned to other teams in Puget Sound, Boeing said.

"Safely returning the 737 MAX to service is our top priority," the company said in a statement. "As we have previously said, the FAA and global regulatory authorities determine the timeline for certification and return to service."

The Wall Street Journal had previously reported the temporary production halt.