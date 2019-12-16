Boeing confirms 737 MAX production halt in January

Boeing (NYSE:BA) confirms plans to temporarily suspend production of its 737 MAX jetliner in January.
Since the grounding of the aircraft in March, following the second fatal crash of a 737 MAX in five months, Boeing continued to build new airplanes and now has ~400 of them in storage.
The aircraft maker doesn't expect to lay off any workers on its 737 MAX production line at this time; affected employees will continue 737-related work or be temporarily assigned to other teams in Puget Sound, Boeing said.
"Safely returning the 737 MAX to service is our top priority," the company said in a statement. "As we have previously said, the FAA and global regulatory authorities determine the timeline for certification and return to service."
The Wall Street Journal had previously reported the temporary production halt.
Boeing shares dropped 4.3% in regular trading on Monday, and slips 1.0% more in after-hours trading.
