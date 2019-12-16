Broadstone Net Lease plans IPO early next year

Broadstone Net Lease confirms its intention to pursue an initial public offering of its common stock in 2020, subject to market conditions and other factors.

The company hasn't yet determined the proposed size of the offering.

Last week, Bloomberg News reported that the real estate company is working with Goldman and JPMorgan Chase to prepare for ~$600M IPO early next year, which could make it one of the biggest real estate sector's largest listings since WeWork's IPO collapsed earlier this year.