U.S., Mexico settle USMCA labor row

Tensions have been defused over the new USMCA trade deal as U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer met with Mexican deputy foreign minister Jesus Seade in Washington.

Mexico had expressed fears that the "attaches" called for in the agreement would effectively serve as "labor inspectors," but the U.S. said they will not be labeled as such and will abide by all relevant Mexican laws.

The House Ways and Means Committee is set to hold a hearing on the new version of USMCA today, with a vote expected in the full House on Thursday.

