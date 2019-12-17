Purdue paid out $10.4B amid opioid crisis

As scrutiny of Purdue Pharma's role in the opioid epidemic intensified during the past dozen years, its owners, members of the Sackler family, withdrew more than $10B from the company, NYT reports, citing a new audit commissioned by the drugmaker.

"We need full transparency into their total assets and must know whether they sheltered them in an effort to protect against creditors and victims,: New York Attorney General Letitia James declared.

Purdue filed for bankruptcy protection in September to pause thousands of lawsuits as it tries to build support for a proposed $10B settlement.

