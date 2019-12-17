Pound slumps on Brexit deadline pledge

The sterling honeymoon has come to an end after the currency dropped by the most since last July, tumbling 1.1% to $1.3188.

Threat of a no-deal split... Legislation from Prime Minister Boris Johnson will include text that guarantees the Brexit transition phase isn't extended beyond December 2020, even if no new trade terms have been secured.

The pound had climbed to as high as $1.3514 on Friday as the Tories swept to victory, fueling optimism there would be a speedy resolution to the Brexit deadlock.

ETFs: EWU, FXB, OTC:GBB, EWUS, FKU, DGBP, HEWU, FLGB, UGBP, ZGBR