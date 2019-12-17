Unilever sales growth will miss forecasts

Like other consumer goods companies, Unilever (NYSE:UN) has struggled to keep up with shoppers turning to fresher foods, niche brands or vegan trends.

Sales gains are now seen at slightly below guidance for 2019, and underlying growth will be in the lower half of a multiyear range of 3% to 5% in 2020, according to the company, which blamed a slowdown in South Asia and weakness in North America.

Analysts at RBC Europe said the new forecast implies Q4 growth will be the weakest in more than a decade.