Toyota's 2020 outlook nears Volkswagen

Automakers are fighting to sell cars in a difficult environment, but Toyota (NYSE:TM) is still forecasting growth in 2020, with sales of 10.77M vehicles worldwide.

That puts it closer to No. 1 automaker Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), which delivered 10.83M vehicles - including its MAN and Scania heavy trucks - in 2018, and has been the top-selling automaker for the past five years.

Alliances are also becoming ever more critical in the global auto industry as manufacturers seek to pool resources to develop electric vehicles and autonomous capabilities.