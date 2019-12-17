French strike negotiations are suspended

French workers are taking to the streets for the 13th day of a transport strike over President Macron's efforts to reform the pension system.

The conflict is being complicated further by the resignation of Jean-Paul Delevoye, appointed by Macron to oversee pension reform, after it was exposed that he failed to report multiple side jobs.

Strike organizers are hoping for a repeat of 1995, when they shut down a government pension reform effort following three weeks of strikes just before Christmas.

