FedEx reports amid shipping competition

Following weak earnings guidance in September, FedEx (NYSE:FDX) results come after the bell today as the shipping giant battles new competitors in the industry.

Last week, Morgan Stanley said Amazon is already delivering about half of its own packages in the U.S., and will soon pass both UPS and FedEx in total volume.

E-commerce volume and holiday shipping is one topic management at FedEx will likely address, as well as critical business-to-business activity.