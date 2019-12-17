Futures pause with stocks at records

Equities hit record highs on Monday, with Wall Street logging the fourth straight day of gains, as a Phase One trade deal cleared the way to end a banner year with a bang.

"Increased trade is going to allow companies to start spending again on capital expenditures. That had been frozen, and most of those are technology purchases," said Kim Forrest, founder of Bokeh Capital.

U.S. stock index futures paused overnight, awaiting the latest from the data front - Housing Starts, Industrial Production and JOLTS - as well as earnings from Navistar and FedEx.