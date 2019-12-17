Lilly sees 16% non-GAAP EPS growth next year

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) updates its 2019 guidance this morning and provides its 2020 outlook. Key points:

2019: Revenue: $22.0B 0 22.5B (unch); EPS: $8.57 - 8.67 from $8.59 - 8.69; non-GAAP EPS: $5.75 - 5.85 (unch).

2020: Revenue: $23.6B - 24.1B; EPS: $6.38 - 6.48; non-GAAP EPS: $6.70 - 6.80.

Revenue growth drivers: Trulicity, Taltz, Basaglar, Jardiance, Verzenio, Cyramza, Olumiant, Emgality, Baqsimi and Reyvow.

Revenue offsets: Generic encroachment on off-patent medicines, including Forteo, and an expected low single-digit net price decline in the U.S. from rebates and legislated increases to Medicare Part D cost-sharing, patient affordability programs and net price declines in China, Japan and Europe.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 9:00 ET to review guidance.