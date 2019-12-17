Navistar on watch after light guidance

Navistar (NYSE:NAV) says a 16% drop in revenue during Q4 was tied to lower industry demand, vehicle chargeouts following supplier production constraints a year ago and the impact of the sale of the defense business.

Adjusted net income was $114M during the quarter vs. $189M a year ago.

Looking ahead, Navistar anticipates revenues of $9.25B to $9.75B vs. prior guidance for $10.0B to $10.5B and $10.0B consensus. Adjusted EBITDA of $700M to $750M is expected vs. $762M consensus.

Previously: Navistar EPS beats by $0.05, misses on revenue (Dec. 17)