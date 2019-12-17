Bed Bath & Beyond turns over C-suite

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) announces an extensive restructure of its leadership team that includes the departure of senior members.

The transition sees five senior members leave their positions, including the chief merchandising officer, chief marketing officer, chief digital officer, chief legal officer & general counsel, and chief administrative officer.

While interim leads have been appointed, the company has commenced a search to fill the positions of chief merchandising officer, chief digital officer, general counsel, as well as a newly combined chief marketing and brand officer position.

The company says the new team will be charged with "streamlining decision-making, accelerating the pace of transformation, and re-establishing Bed Bath & Beyond's authority" in the home space.

Source: Press Release