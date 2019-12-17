ImmunoGen up 27% premarket on accelerated pathway for mirvetuximab soravtansine

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) announces that the FDA has advised that a new single-arm study in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer could support accelerated approval for mirvetuximab soravtansine.

Based on this guidance, the company will initiate SORAYA, a trial to evaluate mirvetuximab monotherapy in women with folate receptor alpha (FRα)-high platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who have been previously treated with Avastin (bevacizumab).

The Company anticipates enrolling first patient in the study in next quarter with top-line data expected in mid-2021.

The trial will enroll approx. 100 patients. The primary endpoint is overall response rate by investigator assessment and the key secondary endpoint is duration of response.