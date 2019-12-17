Glaxo antibody-drug conjugate shows treatment benefit in refractory MM

Results from an open-label Phase 2 clinical trial, DREAMM-2, evaluating GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) antibody-drug conjugate belantamab mafodotin (GSK2857916) in patients with treatment-resistant multiple myeloma (MM) showed a 31% (n=30/97) response rate, including a 19% (n=18/97) rate of very good partial response or better in patients receiving the 2.5 mg/kg regimen.

On the safety front, the most common serious/life-threatening adverse events in the 2.5 mg/kg arm were keratopathy (calcium forms in the eye's cornea) (27%), thrombocytopenia (20%) and anemia (20%). Corneal events led to a 1% discontinuation rate.

The company plans to file a marketing application with the FDA for the 2.5 mg/kg dose. If approved, it will be the first anti-BCMA agent available in the U.S.

An expanded access program in available in the U.S.