Arconic set to split up in Q2 2020

Arconic's (NYSE:ARNC) global rolled products segment files a preliminary registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, putting the separation of Arconic into two stand-alone, publicly trading companies on track for Q2 2020.

Arconic Rolled Products Corporation will be renamed Arconic Corporation. Meanwhile Arconic Inc.'s engineered products and forgings segment will remain in the existing company, which will be renamed Howmet Aerospace upon separation.

Arconic Corp. will be an aluminum products company focused on rolled products, extrusions, and architectural products and systems; it will serve the ground transportation, aerospace, building and construction, industrial, and packaging end-markets.

Howmet Aerospace's primary business will focus on jet engine components, aerospace and industrial fasteners, and structural parts for airplanes and defense, as well as forged aluminum wheels for commercial transportation.