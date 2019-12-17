Mohawk Group takes e-commerce business to China

Mohawk Group Holdings (NASDAQ:MWK) says it has started to expand the company's e-commerce brands into the Chinese market and sees launching its first product on the Tmall platform in Q1 of 2020.

The company intends to expand more product offerings to e-commerce platforms in China over the course of 2020.

"Mohawk Group is building the consumer product company of the future using proprietary technology to optimize our business for online marketplaces," says CEO Yaniv Sarig.

"We are excited to expand our efforts to China where we believe we can replicate our domestic success over time on marketplaces such as Tmall and JD which are ideal fits for our business model," he adds.

Source: Press Release