State Street and Gemini launch digital asset pilot

State Street (NYSE:STT) and crypto exchange and custodian Gemini Trust collaborate in a pilot that builds on R&D in the digital space to combine Gemini Custody with State Street's back office reporting.

The pilot allows the user to consolidate the reporting of their digital assets serviced by Gemini, an independent digital asset custodian, with their traditional assets serviced by State Street.

The pilot reports holdings of two cryptocurrencies chosen for their liquidity reasons, however, it can be adapted to report on other digital assets, such as security tokens.