Merck begins tender offer to acquire Arqule

Merck (NYSE:MRK) commences a cash tender offer to purchase all outstanding common shares of ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL).

Upon closing of the tender offer, stockholders of ArQule will receive $20 in cash for each common share, following which ArQule will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Merck.

Merck will file with the SEC a tender offer statement on Schedule TO, which provides the terms of the tender offer.

The tender offer will expire on January 15, 2020.

Previously: ArQule up 101% premarket on Merck bid (Dec. 9)