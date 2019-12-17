Seeking Alpha
Healthcare 

Merck begins tender offer to acquire Arqule

|About: Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)|By:, SA News Editor

Merck (NYSE:MRKcommences a cash tender offer to purchase all outstanding common shares of ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL).

Upon closing of the tender offer, stockholders of ArQule will receive $20 in cash for each common share, following which ArQule will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Merck.

Merck will file with the SEC a tender offer statement on Schedule TO, which provides the terms of the tender offer.

The tender offer will expire on January 15, 2020.

Previously: ArQule up 101% premarket on Merck bid (Dec. 9)

Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on MRK