Microsoft gets Street-high target on cloud strength

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) gets a target boost from $170 to $185 at Wedbush.

Analyst Daniel Ives says Amazon "clearly won" the first phase of cloud spending, but Microsoft will dominate the next phase "as it gains share and significantly narrows the gap over the coming years."

Ives says the cloud momentum "is still in its early days of playing out within its massive installed base."

Wedbush maintains an Outperform rating on Microsoft. The company has a Very Bullish average Sell Side rating.