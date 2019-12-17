Sangamo updates on pipeline at R&D Day

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) is hosting an R&D Day this morning at 8:00 am ET. Highlights:

Transfer of gene therapy SB-525 for hemophilia A to collaboration partner Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) substantially completed. A Phase 3 trial should launch in 2020. Enrollment in a lead-in study is underway.

Phase 1/2 study evaluating gene therapy ST-920 in Fabry patients is in process.

IND for gene therapy ST-101 in PKU to be filed in 2021.

Early data on cell therapy line-up to be presented, including ST-400 beta thalassemia ex vivo gene-edited cell therapy being developed with Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Updates on CAR- TREG clinical and preclinical programs will be presented as well. CAR- TREGS are regulatory T cells equipped with a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR). TX200 is in development for the prevention of immune-mediated organ rejection in kidney transplant patients.

Other areas: gene editing with zinc finger nuclease in mucopolysaccharidosis type II (MPS II), genome editing candidates in neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's (ST-502) and Alzheimer's (ST-501).

Buildout of GMP manufacturing facility in Brisbane, CA almost completed and should be online next year.